Haryana sets measures to curb overloading on highways

Chandigarh, Aug 7 (IANS) To ensure strict compliance with weight restrictions for vehicles carrying goods and mining materials on highways, Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday announced a series of measures to curb overloading, safeguard road infrastructure, and enhance road safety.

Presiding over a meeting regarding checking overloading of goods vehicles, Kaushal said the Public Works Buildings and Roads (PWD B&R) Department will install advanced motion weighing machines at the toll plazas.

These machines will accurately measure the weight of vehicles in real-time as they pass through the toll plazas, allowing prompt identification of overloading.

To strengthen enforcement, it has been decided that the Mining and Transport Department will be empowered to issue challans against overloaded vehicles carrying mining material. This measure will ensure stringent regulation and penalties for those violating weight restrictions.

The meeting highlighted the escalating concerns arising from a significant influx of vehicles carrying mining materials from neighboring states, especially Rajasthan, entering Haryana. This has led to an upsurge in overloading cases, posing severe risks to human lives and causing undue strain on the state's infrastructure.

To address this pressing issue effectively, the Chief Secretary informed that the state has reached out to the Rajasthan government. The latter has been requested to provide detailed information regarding the implementation and usage of the e-transit pass system, which is designed to monitor and ensure compliance with permissible weight limits for vehicles.

