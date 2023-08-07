WI v IND: Nicholas Pooran fined 15 per cent match fee for criticising umpires

Georgetown (Guyana), Aug 7 (IANS) West Indies’ wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran has been fined 15 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against India in Guyana, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed on Monday.

Pooran was fined for criticising the umpires for not reviewing an incident on their own, for which he had to use a player review and survived. He went on to help West Indies win the second T20I at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday and take a 2-0 lead in the 5-match series.

Pooran was pulled up for breaching Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match.

Pooran admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction of a reprimand that was proposed by match referee, Richie Richardson of West Indies, and as such there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Pooran’s disciplinary record, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred following the review of an LBW decision in the 4th over of the India innings. Pooran criticised the umpires for having to use up a player review for a decision which he thought was clearly not out.

Pooran survived that incident via the DRS and then went on to hammer 67 off 40 deliveries that helped West Indies reach 155/8 in 18.5 overs, chasing India's modest total of 152/7 in 20 overs, winning the match by two wickets.

