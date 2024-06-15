Union Minister Suresh Gopi again hails Indira Gandhi as 'Mother of India'

Kochi, June 15 (IANS) In remarks that could potentially trigger a row, BJP leader and newly-appointed Union Minister of State in Modi 3.0 Cabinet, Suresh Gopi, on Saturday described former Prime Minister late Indira Gandhi as 'Bharatha Mathavu' (Mother of India).

The popular Malayalam actor made the remarks after praying at the tomb of Congress legend and four-time Kerala Chief Minister K. Karunakaran and his wife during his first-ever visit to his constituency (Thrissur) after winning the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent induction into the Union Cabinet.

Asked about the reason behind his visit to Karunakaran's tomb, Suresh Gopi said: "When they passed away, Karunakaran, and his wife, whom I used to address as Amma, I came here and paid my last respects. I see Karunakaran as the tallest Congress leader in Kerala, just as Indira Gandhi is seen as Bharatha Mathavu."

In fact, this is a stock statement of Suresh Gopi which he repeated on Saturday. He had described her as his most revered political leader last month also.

"My visit to the resting place of Karunakaran and his wife need not be taken up for discussions... It's my private matter," Suresh Gopi aserted.

He also said that Karunakaran had Indira Gandhi's 'massive support', and hence "he was able to do a lot for Kerala".

Suresh Gopi won the Trissur Lok Sabha seat after defeating V.S. Sunilkumar of the CPI by over 72,000 votes.

