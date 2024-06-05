Congress in Haryana received country's highest vote percentage: Bhupinder Hooda

Rohtak, June 5 (IANS) Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, two-time Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda on Wednesday said that despite the state's ruling party resorting to divisive tactics based on caste and religion the party's alliance in the state received the highest percentage of 47.61 votes in the country.

Hooda commended the people of the state for not falling prey to the BJP's deceptive strategies. He highlighted the unity of all communities which voted in unison for the Congress, effectively debunking the BJP's ambitious slogan of crossing 400 seats.

Hooda emphasized that electoral success is achieved through hard work rather than mere slogans. “The BJP's slogans are losing steam, and the public is making them aware of the ground reality,” said the Leader of the Opposition whose party won five of the 10 parliamentary seats in Haryana.

Pointing to the significant improvement in the electoral performance of the Congress, Hooda said the party's alliance in Haryana received the highest percentage of 47.61 per cent votes in the country. Karnataka followed with the Congress securing 45.3 per cent of the votes.

He said there was a remarkable increase in the Congress' vote share from 28 per cent in 2019 to almost 48 per cent, while the BJP saw a decline from 58 to 46 per cent. This shift, Hooda asserted, indicates a strong anti-incumbency wave in Haryana, predicting a Congress victory in the forthcoming assembly elections.

Hooda lamented the current state of Haryana, contrasting it with the progress before 2014. He said that the state was once leading in per capita income, investment, employment generation, and development, but now tops the charts in unemployment, crime, corruption, drug addiction, and misery under BJP rule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.