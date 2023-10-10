Cong slams Modi govt over its liberal import policy, says 'huge crisis for farmers in MP, Rajasthan'

New Delhi, Oct 10 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday targeted the BJP-led central government over its liberal import policy, saying it has become a huge crisis for farmers.

The Congress said that due to the liberal import policy soybean is being sold below the minimum support price in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh.

In a post on X, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The liberal import policy of Modi government is causing huge crisis for farmers in various states. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, soybean is being sold below the MSP because cheap imports have been allowed. In these states and in other states too, milk prices are falling due to import of cheap palm oil, which is encouraging adulteration of vegetable fats in cheap pure ghee. Farmers are suffering huge losses due to low availability of milk."

His remarks came a day after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

For the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, polling will be held on November 17, and for the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly voting will take place on November 23. Counting of votes will be on December 3.

