Imtiaz Ali gets emotional as his hostel inches closer to demotion to make way for reconstruction

Mumbai, Oct 10 (IANS) Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is known for films like ‘Jab We Met’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Rockstar’ and ‘Tamasha’, got emotional as a part of his alma mater is approaching demolition.

The filmmaker recently took to his Instagram to share an array of pictures of his beloved Hindu College hostel as it’s set to be demolished and reconstructed. Although the hostel building will be reconstructed incorporating new amenities, the thought of the building being razed to the ground made him emotional because of the memories etched on his subconscious of his time in the premises.

Imtiazwrote in the caption, “Is this the last time I am seeing you? So much of me is here. (Hindu College Hostel, Delhi, goes for demolition and reconstruction)."

Like his movies, the pictures in his social media post too tell a story -- a bittersweet story of moving on painted on the canvas of memories.

Imtiaz attended Hindu College, University of Delhi, where he took part in college theatre. He also started the dramatics society of the college -- Ibtida. Later, he moved to Mumbai and did a diploma course from Xavier Institute of Communication.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the director is gearing up for his next film ‘Chamkila’ which stars singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and the newly-wed actress Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film is a biopic based on Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila.

'Chamkila' is regarded as one of the best live stage performers that Punjab has ever produced and extremely popular with the village audience. His monthly bookings regularly outnumbered the number of days in the month.

He was assassinated along with his wife on March 8, 1988. The cause of assassination remains unsolved.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.