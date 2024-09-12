Cong says 'jungle raj' in MP after Army officers attacked, friend raped

Bhopal, Sep 12 (IANS) The Congress on Thursday slammed the Mohan Yadav government over the attack on two Army officers and the rape of their female friend in Mhow, saying there is "jungle raj" in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress said "jungle raj" has begun in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh where even trainee Army jawans are not safe.

The opposition alleged that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led BJP government "failed" to create fear among the criminals in the state.

Expressing shock over the incident, MP Congress unit chief, Jitu Patwari said, "Even Army jawans are not safe in Madhya Pradesh, they are robbed and their female friends are gang raped."

He also mentioned the horrific rape and murder of a female doctor at R. G. Kar Medical College in West Bengal.

"When your eyes well up on the rape of a student of Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College, why don't you feel sad, Chief Minister, on this rape incident in Indore, the cleanest city of our state and country? If this is not jungle raj then what is it?" Patwari asked.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav chaired an emergency meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena to take stock of the situation. During the meeting, CM Yadav also took stock of the flood situation in different parts of the state.

As many as 10 teams of police personnel have been carrying out extensive search operations in the surrounding area of Jam Gate area where the incident occurred.

Police managed to arrest two suspects in the case and the interrogation was underway, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rupesh Dwivedi told media persons.

The incident occurred when the two Army officials with their female friends had gone for a picnic near Jam Gate in Indore's Mhow. The spot is located around 50 km from Indore district headquarters and 25 km from Mhow.

The complaint says that the attackers held the four at gunpoint, took an officer and a woman hostage, and asked the other officer to bring Rs 10 lakh.

This allowed the officer and one of the women to get away and inform their seniors at Mhow.

However, when police teams reached the spot, the accused fled the scene.

