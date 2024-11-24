Cong lost its stature as brand, now just a regional party: Kangana

Kullu, Nov 24 (IANS) BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said that Congress has "lost its stature as a brand and is now relegated to a regional entity."

She also described the party's sweeping victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections as one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's greatest achievements.

Addressing the media persons, the actress-turned-politician said, "PM Modi is the world's greatest leader. Today, the people of India believe in brands. There was a time when, after independence, the Congress party was also known as a brand. But today, the party is relegated to a regional party."

"In today's time, people have lost faith in Congress. People now want a stable government and development. This is the reason why BJP has achieved a historic victory in Maharashtra," she added.

She further praised PM Modi's leadership, stating, "PM Modi is invincible. The people of India have made him invincible. He has lived his whole life in penance. I am a person of religious thoughts, and that is why I believe that he was born for the welfare of the country. Otherwise, where does one find such an ascetic and idealistic person?"

Kangana stated that the BJP high command would decide the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

"I am at a very small level. The decision will lie with the high command. The people of BJP and the party follow the same principle—the RSS ideology or Hindutva. In the BJP, workers and leaders are all the same," she said.

Kangana also took a jibe at Bollywood actress Swara Bhaskar, claiming that Bhaskar's comments reflect frustration.

"During campaigning in Maharashtra, I saw that every child there is saying Modi Modi," she said, adding, "Those who used to talk about dividing the country, today the public has taught them a lesson. And today, those people are behaving like a frustrated cat scratching the pole."

