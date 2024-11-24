Ariana Grande reveals she first saw a therapist when she was just eight

Los Angeles, Nov 24 (IANS) Singer and “Wicked” star Ariana Grande shared that she first saw a therapist at the age of eight so she could "process" the divorce of her parents.

The 31-year-old is quoted by The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column as saying: "I first saw a therapist when I was eight after my parents’ divorce — but I don’t think I was really mature enough to process things. But as I have gotten older, my therapist has been everything to me."

The 'We can’t be friends' hitmaker previously claimed that therapy sessions had been "life-saving" for her and called for mental health services to be made available for free so that even those that can't afford the expensive appointments can benefit from them.

She said: "Therapy has saved my life. That is why I am so passionate about making therapy and mental health services available for all. It shouldn’t just be for those that can afford it."

Meanwhile, Grande is now starring as Glinda in the adaptation of the Broadway musical 'Wicked' - which is the unofficial prequel to Judy Garland classic 'The Wizard of Oz' - and noted how she and her co-star Cynthia Erivio have become "so emotional" amid the release of the film, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "We have become such criers — especially in the last few weeks. As we have been able to see the final product of what we have done, as we have been able to see people’s reactions to the movie — it’s just been so emotional."

Grande noted that Erivo, who plays the misunderstood green girl Elphba in the film, has become a "sister" to her and believes that they have created a bond that will last a lifetime.

She said: "Cynthia and myself just randomly burst out crying — but don’t worry, they are good tears! Honestly, she has become my sister. The first time we met we had what we thought would be a short conversation about what we wanted to achieve creatively — and it ended up with us talking for hours, bonding over so many things.

“Creatively we wanted to do all we could — but we also decided early on that we would be there during shooting for each other — no matter what. I am so proud of what everybody on Wicked has achieved — but the greatest thing for me is that I have gained a sister for life.”

