Cong leaders condemn attack on Hindus at temple in Canada

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Hours after a group of devotees at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Canada was targeted by alleged Khalistani supporters in Brampton, Congress leaders Pramod Tiwari, Tariq Anwar and Ajay Rai condemned the attack and questioned the foreign policy of the Centre.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Monday said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has destroyed the economy of India and has now destroyed international relations as well. Narendra Modi has now been proven as an unsuccessful Prime Minister of India."

"Such attacks on Hindu temples and people living in Canada are really condemnable. Indians are being attacked continuously in different parts of the world. In Bangladesh, people didn't celebrate Durga Puja out of fear. Now we have this incident in Canada. PM Modi's dreams of being a 'Vishva Guru' has now been shattered. The people living there are not being able to do business and they are also facing hindrances in celebrating their festivals. PM Modi, you should come forward and protect the people living in other countries," he added.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar also reacted to the Brampton temple attack and said, "It is unfortunate to see such attacks happening in a developed nation. Canada always speaks about secularism but such attacks on people at the temple in Brampton are quite distressing. But it is good that the administration and Canadians are condemning the attack. I hope that the Canadian government will work towards solving the issue."

Congress leader Ajay Rai, while talking to IANS said, "Our foreign policy has completely failed. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar should resign as he is not able to maintain good relations with our neighbouring countries."

Meanwhile, Canadian PM Trudeau on Monday condemned the attack on Hindu devotees at a temple in Brampton, saying that acts of violence were unacceptable in the country.

