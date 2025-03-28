Conflict among top rung leaders kept party out of power in MP for long: Cong's Ajay Singh

Satna, March 28 (IANS) Conflict among top Congress leaders is one of the main reasons the party remained out of power in Madhya Pradesh for two decades, except for 18 months of the Kamal Nath government, party leader Ajay Singh said.

Ajay Singh, seven-time MLA from Churhat Assembly seat in Sidhi district and the son of former Chief Minister Arjun Singh, made this statement addressing party workers in Satna district on Thursday.

"I would advise Congress workers to stop fighting among themselves. Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh for over 20 years now, and internal conflict has been one of the key reasons for it," Ajay said.

Importantly, the Congress MLA made this remark in the presence of state party president Jitu Patwari and party in-charge for the state Harish Choudhary. The meeting was part of the party's preparation to re-establish its cadres in each region after back-to-back losses in the state.

While addressing the gathering of party workers and leaders, Ajay shared that Harish Choudhary was the first general secretary in-charge of Madhya Pradesh, who met him personally, much to the surprise of the party's top leadership in the state.

Ajay alleged that the party hardly organises big programmes, and this "negligible" approach from the state leadership has made the ground workers inactive.

He also said that senior leaders visit this region very rarely.

Notably, until one decade ago Vindhya region had been a stronghold of the Congress.

In the last Assembly elections held in November 2023, the BJP won 25 out of 30 seats in the Vindhya region, which comprises districts such as Rewa, Sidhi, Satna, Maihar, Mauganj, Shahdol, Umaria and Singrauli.

Pointing out internal conflict within the state Congress, Ajay said when he contested the Lok Sabha election from Satna in 2014, "Everyone sitting here on stage knows why I lost the election. It is past now, but senior leaders have to stop fighting among themselves."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.