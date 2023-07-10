Coimbatore city bird atlas to be completed in a month

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) The Coimbatore City Bird Atlas survey conducted in the urban areas of the city for the past three years will be completed in a month's time. The survey was taken up by bird enthusiasts and bird watchers and was the second such massive exercise after the survey in Mysore.



The bird watchers and surveyors, who took part in the three-year-old long survey, said that 190 species of birds have been identified, including rare migratory birds. The surveyors said that among the 190 bird species identified, 130 to 140 were seen in both wet and dry seasons.

Rare birds like Slaty-breasted rail and Grey-fronted green pigeon were spotted during the survey in Coimbatore urban areas.

The surveyors also said that even though they could identify 190 bird species, the diversity of the birds in the urban areas of Coimbatore could not be assessed.

T. Arulvelan, a bird watcher, told media persons that house sparrows are spotted in almost all places. He said that this was contrary to stories that house sparrows were becoming extinct due to the presence of cell phone towers and high-tension lines.

The bird surveyors told IANS that they would be bringing out a book depicting the birds found in Urban Coimbatore in the days to come and are planning an extended bird survey across Coimbatore district.

