CMFRI's Lakshadweep KVK selected as National Best for excellence in agri extension

Kochi, June 3 (IANS) Lakshadweep Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has been selected for the Best KVK-National Award by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), New Delhi and Dhanuka for excellence in agricultural extension.

Among a range of works for the development of agriculture and allied sectors in the region, the KVK’s pioneering efforts that led to declaring Lakshadweep an organic territory were pivotal in securing this national recognition.

The Kendra was instrumental in registering an impressive 7591 active farmers across 10 islands of Lakshadweep, adopting organic farming practices.

Following such initiatives with the support of the Department of Agriculture, UT Administration of Lakshadweep, the archipelago was declared a fully organic territory by the Union Government in 2021.

Promotion of seaweed cultivation across different islands through popularisation of CMFRI’s indigenous technology in the area also played a crucial role in winning the award.

A slew of extension activities in the area of coconut development, fisheries and aquaculture, under the leadership of Dr P N Ananth, Principal Scientist and Head of KVK-Lakshadweep, were critical in uplifting the living standard of the Islanders, thereby contributing substantially to bagging this award.

Through extensive skill development programmes, Lakshadweep KVK’s 'Friends of Coconut’ initiative created employment opportunities for 100 rural individuals.

Establishment of a marine ornamental fish hatchery at Kavaratti helped foster sustainable aquaculture in the region, providing new livelihood avenues.

Efforts for widespread adoption of CMFRI’s cage culture technology were critical in diversifying livelihood options among the fishing community.

Vegetable and fruit cultivation were promoted, covering about 2,000 households every year with the support of CMFRI’s Tribal Sub Plan scheme.

KVK introduced Barn Owls as a biological control method to combat rodent damage, which accounts for 40-50 per cent yield loss in coconuts across the islands.

The Kendra also set up an Automatic Weather Station (AWS) at Kavaratti, offering crucial meteorological data to farmers, contributing to more informed agricultural planning and disaster preparedness.

Several flagship programmes are underway in tandem with the Department of Agriculture.

