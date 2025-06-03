UTT: Sreeja Akula, Kanak Jha shine as Jaipur Patriots grab first win

Ahmedabad, June 3 (IANS) Clean sweeps by Kanak Jha and Sreeja Akula set Jaipur Patriots en route to a 9-6 win in the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 on Tuesday, despite a late, spirited fightback from Stanley’s Chennai Lions.

USA’s top-ranked male paddler, Jha became the first player in league history to win a match with three Golden Points in his 3-0 triumph over Kirill Gerassimenko. Subsequently, India’s top-ranked female paddler, Sreeja, followed with a clinical 3-0 win over Nationals’ gold medalist Poymantee Baisya as Jaipur raced to a 6-0 lead.

All 23 ties, over 16 action-packed days, will take place at Ahmedabad’s EKA Arena.

Having won their opening battles, Jha and Sreeja then paired up to stretch Jaipur’s winning start to eight games, sealing their first tie win of the campaign with a commanding 2-1 win in mixed doubles over Payas Jain and Fan Siqi.

But Chennai showed late resolve. Payas responded with a 3-0 win over Yashansh Malik in a clash of Delhi talents, while Fan, the league’s highest-valued player, added two more games in her 2-1 win against Britt Eerland. Though the result was sealed, the Lions clawed back six valuable games, potentially crucial when table standings tighten at the business end of the league.

Sreeja took home the dual honours of the Indian Player and Shot of the Tie for her displays, while Jha picked up the Foreign Player of the Tie award.

Earlier, at the Dream UTT Juniors—a joint initiative by IndianOil UTT and Dream Sports Foundation—Kolkata ThunderBlades and Dempo Goa Challengers cruised to identical 7-2 wins over Dabang Delhi TTC and PBG Pune Jaguars, respectively. Ritvik Gupta and Swara Karmakar led the charge for Kolkata, each securing singles victories while combining for a dominant doubles win. For Goa, Sahil Rawat and Aarya Redkar delivered in style, winning all three match-ups against PBG Pune Challengers.

Final Scores:

Jaipur Patriots 9-6 Stanley’s Chennai Lions

Kanak Jha bt. Kirill Gerassimenko 3-0 (11-10, 11-10, 11-10)

Sreeja Akula bt. Poymantee Baisya 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9)

Kanak Jha/Sreeja Akula bt. Payas Jain/Fan Siqi 2-1 (11-4, 11-7, 8-11)

Yashansh Malik lost to Payas Jain 0-3 (10-11, 5-11, 7-11)

Britt Eerland lost to Fan Siqi 1-2 (8-11, 6-11, 11-7)

