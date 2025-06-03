Andhra Pradesh to establish Logistics Corporation soon

Amaravati, June 3 (IANS) The Andhra Pradesh government plans to establish the Andhra Pradesh Logistics Corporation soon to drive infrastructure growth across roads, ports, airports, and fishing harbours.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday directed officials to complete Phase-1 works of Machilipatnam, Ramayapatnam, and Mulapeta ports as well as the Kakinada Gateway Port by December next year. He also instructed the completion of Phase-1 construction for the Juvvaladinne, Nizampatnam, Machilipatnam, and Uppada fishing harbours within the same timeframe.

Chairing a review meeting at his camp office in Undavalli, he emphasised that ports and fishing harbours are valuable economic assets for Andhra Pradesh. He stressed the urgency of completing these projects and bringing them into operational use swiftly. Discussions also included port operations and maintenance.

The Chief Minister stated that ports, airports, and harbours will drive the state’s economic surge. He called for the transformation of ports and fishing harbours into economic assets.

He urged officials to explore the possibility of upgrading fishing harbours into minor ports without causing inconvenience to local fishing communities, thereby enhancing regional incomes.

The Chief Minister directed the immediate initiation of Phase-1 works for new airports in Kuppam, Dagadarthi, Amaravati, and Srikakulam (Palasa). He emphasised the goal of developing at least 20 ports and 14 airports across the state.

He also instructed moves for the expansion of state roads in accordance with traffic needs, integrating them with national highways through the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

He asked officials to prepare a plan for setting up heliports in agency areas to promote tourism in tribal regions.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that 43.25 per cent of the works of Machilipatnam Port have been completed, and it is scheduled for full completion by November next year. Phase 1 of Ramayapatnam Port stands at 63.89 per cent completion, Mulapeta Port at 46.59 per cent, and Kakinada Gateway Port at 29.92 per cent.

The officials also gave an update on the construction of fishing harbours. Juvvaladinne is nearly completed with 97.72 per cent works done. Nizampatnam harbour is at 81.17 per cent, Machilipatnam at 69.20 per cent, and Uppada at 78.94 per cent.

