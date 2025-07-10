CM Sukhu announces Rs 7 crore aid for disaster-hit areas in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi, July 10 (IANS) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday announced Rs 7 crore financial assistance for disaster-hit areas in the state.

After reviewing the damage caused by cloudbursts last week, CM Sukhu said that the state government may soon announce a special relief package.

He said Rs 2 crore had already been released earlier, and an additional Rs 2 crore each would be given to the Public Works Department and the Jal Shakti Department, while Rs 1 crore would be provided to the Block Development Office to expedite restoration work.

In Deji village, 11 people are still missing after a cloudburst, while two deaths have been reported from Bara. Syanj village reported four deaths and five missing.

The Chief Minister expressed his condolences to the bereaved families.

He also interacted with the people at Pakhrar Panchayat Ghar and listened to their woes, and directed the revenue officers to immediately assess all kinds of losses.

He instructed that residential complexes that were still filled with silt or rocks or those deemed unsafe for living should be declared completely damaged so that maximum compensation could be provided to the people. He also assured the government would compensate for damaged household goods and livestock as well.

CM Sukhu gave special instructions to assess losses suffered by horticulturists and apple growers.

The Cabinet will soon discuss and announce a special relief package for all those who have been affected due to this disaster.

He said the disaster was massive and rehabilitation would take time, and the government would fully support the people.

While in Bara village, the Chief Minister said the government is considering bringing a one-time settlement policy for resettling disaster-affected families.

Since 68 per cent of the land in the state is forest land, permission from the Central government would be sought for rehabilitating the people on it.

To ensure that the studies of students continue uninterruptedly, the Chief Minister said that temporary classes for the Forestry and Horticulture College in Thunag would be held in Sundernagar town. He said major roads have been reopened and efforts to restore village link roads were ongoing at a war footing.

At the Thunag Rest House, NCC cadets helping in relief work met the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister appreciated the cadets' dedication and service towards suffering humanity.

The cadet girls informed CM Sukhu about the damage to their school, to which the Chief Minister responded by promising to open a CBSE-affiliated school in Thunag.

The Chief Minister also interacted with the State Disaster Response Force personnel and commended their commitment.

Brigadier Yajuvendra Singh of the Indian Army briefed him about the relief operations and said that 26 Army personnel were currently deployed in the region.

