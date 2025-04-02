CM Stalin seeks urgent meeting with PM Modi over delimitation concerns

Chennai, April 2 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has requested an urgent meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to voice concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise.

He has sought to meet the Prime Minister, along with Members of Parliament from various political parties across the state.

In a post on the social media platform X on Wednesday, CM Stalin said: “Hon’ble PM Thiru @NarendraModi, I have requested a meeting with you, alongside MPs from various parties, to present our memorandum on the concerns surrounding the proposed delimitation. This follows resolutions from the #JointActionCommittee meeting for #FairDelimitation in Chennai. As previously mentioned, we urgently seek your time to convey our united stance on this critical issue for our people. Awaiting your earliest response.”

The Chief Minister had earlier written to the Prime Minister on March 27, seeking an appointment.

In his letter, CM Stalin stated that he wished to meet the Prime Minister along with select MPs from different political affiliations to submit a formal memorandum reflecting the concerns raised during recent deliberations.

He noted that Chennai hosted the inaugural Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on ‘Fair Delimitation’ on March 22 -- a landmark event attended by some Chief Ministers, Deputy Chief Ministers, and leading political figures from across India.

“The voices emerging from our deliberations transcend political boundaries, embodying the concerns of citizens from diverse regions who seek fair representation in our parliamentary democracy,” CM Stalin wrote in the letter.

Highlighting the significance of the issue, he added, “As this issue holds significant importance to our states and citizens, I kindly request a meeting with you to formally submit the Memorandum on behalf of the Joint Action Committee.”

It may be recalled that the March 22 JAC meeting concluded with a resolution lauding Chief Minister Stalin for his leadership in initiating a fair and transparent delimitation process aimed at safeguarding the political and economic interests of well-performing states.

The resolution also voiced serious concern over the perceived lack of transparency and stakeholder consultation in the proposed delimitation process planned by the Union Government.

Emphasising the democratic nature of such an exercise, the JAC underlined the need for inclusive dialogue involving state governments, political parties, and civil society. It stressed that only a transparent and participatory approach would ensure a fair outcome.

Another key concern raised was the potential penalization of states that have successfully implemented population control measures. The JAC argued that such states should not suffer reduced representation in Parliament as a result of their success in population management.

To safeguard these interests, the resolution called on the Union government to initiate appropriate constitutional amendments that ensure equity in representation without discouraging effective governance practices.

