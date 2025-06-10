CM Stalin inaugurates Chennai Metro’s 'Book Park', unveils statewide library infrastructure projects

Chennai, June 10 (IANS) In a significant step toward fostering a culture of reading and knowledge access, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a 5,000-square-foot 'Book Park' at the Chennai Central Metro Station.

Designed as an innovative literary space within one of the city’s busiest commuter hubs, the facility integrates reading with leisure, offering thousands of books, a cafe, and a mini event arena.

The Book Park, developed at a cost of Rs 1.85 crore, is a collaborative project between the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation (TNTBESC) under the School Education Department and Chennai Metro Rail Limited, based on a revenue-sharing model.

Housing over 5,000 books in Tamil, English, and other languages, the park’s collection spans genres and fields including literature, politics, science, law, agriculture, history, and poetry. It also includes school textbooks, translated works, and children’s literature.

In an added incentive to promote reading, a 10 per cent discount is being offered on all book purchases.

The park will operate daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and will feature free Wi-Fi to support a seamless reading environment.

Alongside this, CM Stalin also inaugurated a series of major library infrastructure projects across Tamil Nadu. This includes 110 newly constructed public library buildings in various districts, built at a combined cost of Rs 24.20 crore. These libraries have been stocked with books worth Rs 2.20 crore and equipped with computers and digital devices valued at Rs 60 lakh. Furniture worth Rs 1.59 crore has also been procured to enhance the user experience.

To expand global access to state-published literature, the Chief Minister launched a dedicated e-commerce platform - www.tntextbooksonline.com - allowing readers worldwide to purchase Tamil Nadu government publications.

Additional highlights of the day included the inauguration of a new library building at Paramakudi, constructed at a cost of Rs 70 lakh, and the opening of 70 special libraries located in high-footfall public spaces such as hospitals, district collectorates, and bus stands. These were developed at a total cost of Rs 29.80 crore. Officials described the multi-pronged initiative as a landmark in the state’s ongoing efforts to make books and knowledge more accessible, bridging urban-rural divides and creating inclusive learning environments.

