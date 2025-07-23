CM Sarma to review implementation of govt schemes in upper Assam

Guwahati, July 23 (IANS) Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday began his tour in upper Assam area to take stock of the implementation of key government schemes in that region.

The move aims to ensure timely enactment of government projects targeting the Assembly polls, which are due in Assam next year.

The CM has been conducting review meetings with top government officials in recent days to gauge the effect of government programmes in the rural and urban areas.

Recently, CM Sarma said that five districts in western Assam are facing a drought-like situation due to significantly below-normal rainfall this monsoon. Speaking at a press conference following a cabinet meeting here, he said the affected districts -- Kokrajhar, Barpeta, Dhubri, Baksa, and Bongaigaon -- have recorded a 40 per cent rainfall deficit, as per data from the India Meteorological Department and the Central Ground Water Board.

“In view of the situation, the Revenue Department will officially declare these districts as drought-affected,” the Chief Minister said.

He added that farmers who insured their crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana would be eligible for compensation.

Some eastern Assam districts have also reported inconsistent rainfall, ranging from deficient to excessive, CM Sarma noted.

Meanwhile, in a significant development, the Assam Cabinet has approved financial sanction for the implementation of the ‘Mukhya Mantri Eti Koli Duti Paat’ scheme, aimed at supporting tea garden workers across the state.

With an outlay of Rs 342 crore, the flagship initiative is part of the government’s year-long celebration of 200 years of Assam Tea.

The scheme seeks to offer a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to each eligible tea garden worker, targeting nearly seven lakh beneficiaries, including both permanent and temporary workers.

The funds will be directly transferred to Aadhaar-linked bank accounts to promote financial inclusion.

“This is a token of gratitude to the tea garden workers for their immense contribution to Assam’s identity and economy,” CM Sarma said, highlighting the scheme’s importance in ensuring social security for one of the state's most vital workforces.

