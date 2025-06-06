CM Naidu, Pawan Kalyan thank Centre for accelerating development of South Costal Railway Zone

Amaravati, June 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have thanked the NDA government at the Centre for advancing the vision of the South Coast Railway Zone.

Both the leaders took to social media to thank the Centre for appointing a General Manager for the South Coast Railway Zone (Visakhapatnam Railway Zone).

The Chief Minister extended his heartfelt gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Union Government for advancing the vision of the Visakhapatnam South Coast Railway Zone.

He congratulated Sandeep Mathur on his appointment as General Manager of South Coast Railway, Visakhapatnam and wished him a fruitful tenure in his new role.

Pawan Kalyan also took to 'X' and thanked the NDA government for accelerating the development of the South Coast Railway Zone. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the Railway Minister.

The Jana Sena leader stated that in a major boost to the South Coast Railway Zone, the NDA Government has appointed Sandeep Mathur as its General Manager.

"This key administrative appointment is set to streamline operations of the zone, fulfilling another key promise made during the state bifurcation and realising the long-standing aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," posted the Jana Sena leader.

"Heartfelt congratulations to Sri Sandeep Mathur on his appointment. Wishing him all the best in leading South Coast Railway towards greater efficiency and progress," he added.

At the time of the division of Andhra Pradesh in 2014, the then Congress-led UPA government had promised a new railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters.

However, it was in 2019 that the Central government announced the creation of the new zone and the Detailed Project Report was prepared.

The zone will comprise Vijayawada, Guntur, and Guntakal divisions of South Central Railway and the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway.

In January this year, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone for the construction of the South Coastal Railway Zonal Headquarters in Visakhapatnam, realising the long-awaited dream of the people of the North Andhra region.

