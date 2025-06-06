People will oppose him for disrespecting Indian military: Giriraj Singh slams LoP Gandhi ahead of Bihar visit

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) In a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi ahead of his visit to Bihar, Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Friday accused him of disrespecting the Indian security forces and aligning rhetorically with India's adversaries, declaring that people will not support him.

Speaking to reporters, Giriraj Singh said: “What will happen during the Bihar visit?"

"The person visiting Bihar is someone who opposes India’s military and has worked to defame the Indian military worldwide. They have even insulted the security forces' valour, which is an act of treason. Their language resembles that of Pakistan,” he alleged.

Taking the rhetoric further, the Minister accused LoP Gandhi of questioning the armed forces and mocking national pride.

"He raises doubts over our military’s courage, that is an act of betrayal. His language mirrors Pakistan’s. People will oppose his visit, and in the upcoming elections, why would anyone vote for someone who doesn’t respect the military or the nation?” Singh remarked.

He also contrasted LoP Gandhi with former leaders who united across party lines during national crises.

“In 1971, when the Indian Army won, did Indira Gandhi win or did the Army win? Atal Bihari Vajpayee, despite being in Opposition, said there’s only one party now, India. But this man mocks the bravery of the nation. Such a person deserves to be boycotted,” Singh said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP’s Bihar State President Dilip Jaiswal criticised the Congress party’s move to label Rahul Gandhi as 'Jan Nayak.'

“This is laughable. On the soil of Bihar and in this country, the only true 'Jan Nayak' is Karpoori Thakur. We have always honoured him with that title. The Congress is trying to snatch that identity and impose it on Rahul Gandhi, which will never be accepted,” Jaiswal asserted.

“Karpoori Thakur will always remain Bihar’s 'Jan Nayak'. No one else can claim that legacy. The people of Bihar will not tolerate this political appropriation,” he added.

LoP Gandhi's visit to Bihar comes at a crucial time as both the BJP and Congress intensify their political narratives ahead of the next round of elections.

He will be on a day-long visit to Bihar on Friday during which he is scheduled to interact with several women’s groups in the Gayaji district and attend a function in Nalanda, among other programmes.

