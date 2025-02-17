CM Mohan Yadav to unveil Atal Bihari Vajpayee's statue in Morena today

Bhopal, Feb 17 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will unveil the life-size statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee during a visit to Morena district on Monday.

The statue has been made to express gratitude to Vajpayee for conceiving the river-interlinking project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this forward and on December 25, 2024, laid the foundation stone for the Ken-Betwa river-linking project in Madhya Pradesh’s Khajuraho. The project is aimed at solving the water woes of the Bundelkhand region, spread across parts of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. The project is estimated to cost around Rs 45,000 crore

During his visit, Chief Minister Yadav will inspect the arrangements of the Chambal River Gharial Sanctuary and review the available tourism facilities. The Chief Minister will release gharials into the Chambal River, following which he will also visit the Karah Dham Ashram and review the activities being carried out there.

Chambal River is home to the largest population of gharials, not only in India but across the world. Out of approximately 3,000 gharials across the world, nearly 85 per cent are found in the Chambal River. The first gharial census began four decades ago, revealing the significant presence of this species in Chambal. Gharials tend to come out of the water in January and February due to favourable temperatures, making it easier to count them along with crocodiles.

This sanctuary is a collaborative conservation project of three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh. It was officially declared a wildlife sanctuary in Madhya Pradesh in 1978. The primary objective of the Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary is to conserve the critically endangered gharial, the red-crowned roofed turtle, and the endangered Gangetic dolphin.

CM Yadav has stated that nature has bestowed many blessings upon Madhya Pradesh, including dense forests, diverse tree species, and a rich variety of wildlife. These factors have given the state a unique identity. "The state has the highest population of tigers, leopards, and gharials in India. Additionally, Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country that has undertaken the reintroduction of cheetahs," he added.

