BAFTAs: Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner pack on PDA as they twin in black at the red carpet

Los Angeles, Feb 17 (IANS) Hollywood royalties Timothee Chalamet, and his love interest Kylie Jenner were a sight to behold at the recently concluded BAFTA Awards.

The actor, who was nominated in the category of Leading Actor for ‘A Complete Unknown’, touched down on the red carpet in London in style, reports ‘People’ magazine.

The actor wore a classic black Bottega Veneta suit with a black T-shirt underneath and black dress shoes for his big night.

As per ‘Variety’, he accessorised with Cartier jewelry. Though Jenner didn't walk the carpet with him, she dazzled in her own right, wearing a slinky black gown with some sparkle, much like the other gowns she's been wearing recently to accompany her boyfriend for his events.

Timothee Chalamet, 29, and Jenner, 27, were just in Berlin days ago at the Berlin Film Festival, where they spent part of their Valentine's Day at a screening for Chalamet's film, ‘A Complete Unknown’. At the German festival, the couple mastered mismatched dressing, with Jenner in a floor-length black sequin gown and Chalamet in a more casual baby pink Chrome Hearts look.

In a video posted on social media, the Oscar nominee smiles as a packed theater claps and cheers ahead of the screening for the critically acclaimed Bob Dylan biopic in which Chalamet plays Dylan. Jenner claps along with the rest of the theater and touches the Dune star’s cheek.

The couple has been heating up the film festival and awards show circuit for more than a year now. At the 2024 Golden Globes, Timothee Chalamet defied traditional menswear codes when he wore a sparkly Celine Homme by Hedi Slimane look with the most eye-catching diamond Cartier jewelry, which was not only a crowd-pleaser among Globes viewers, but Jenner as well.

‘The Kardashians’ star skipped the carpet and joined the actor, to whom she's been linked since April 2023, inside the ceremony, where she was filmed casually playing with his expensive accessories in footage captured on the Globes live feed.

