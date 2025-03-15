CM Lalduhoma credits HM Shah for transfer of Assam Rifles' land to Mizoram govt

Aizawl, March 15 (IANS) Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah significantly supported the transfer of the Assam Rifles’ land to the state government and stated that his (Shah) name shall be remembered and engraved in the history of Mizoram.

Addressing the function, organised to handover the Assam Rifles land to the Mizoram government and shifting of the Assam Rifles establishments from Aizawl to Zokhawsang, the Chief Minister said that that the relocation of the Assam Rifles complex from Aizawl is a long-awaited step that would significantly impact the city’s development.

He acknowledged the contributions of Lt. Gen. Vikas Lakhera, Director General of Assam Rifles, for ensuring the success of the relocation. Lalduhoma also extended his gratitude to Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and Tapan Deka, Director of the Intelligence Bureau, for their roles in this initiative.

The Chief Minister emphasised that Mizoram, as a mountainous state, faces unique challenges in urban planning, and Aizawl’s rapid expansion necessitates infrastructural improvements. He expressed confidence that the relocation of Assam Rifles is a step towards making Aizawl a more liveable and well-planned city. Lalduhoma also assured that Mizoram continues to recognise the vital role of Assam Rifles and will maintain cooperation for the security and well-being of the state.

The Chief Minister earlier said that a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Assam Rifles and the Mizoram government was signed on October 23, 2024, at Mizoram House, New Delhi. The MoU outlined the relocation process and the terms of the land transfer. The relocation programme was inaugurated by the Union Home Minister with a ceremonial lamp-lighting and he addressed the function.

In 1988, the then Mizo National Front (MNF) government headed by former Chief Minister Laldenga first raised the demand for relocation of the Assam Rifles complex from Aizawl to Zokhawsang after the paramilitary force allegedly killed 11 civilians in a violent clash.

In February 2019, the Union Home Ministry directed the paramilitary force to shift its complex to Zokhawsang by May 31 of that year. However, the relocation was delayed after Assam Rifles claimed that the infrastructure was not ready by that time. The Zokhawsang complex was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Shah in April 2023.

