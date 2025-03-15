Delhi L-G attends event to celebrate Lakshmi Puri's bestseller book

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena on Saturday attended the launch of Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri's book 'Swallowing the Sun' becoming a national bestseller, which was hosted at the Partition Museum, Dara Shukoh Library Building in the national capital.

The book launch of Lakshmi Puri was hosted in the presence of L-G Saxena as the Chief Guest.

The event, organised by The Arts and Cultural Heritage Trust in collaboration with The Lalit, highlighted the novel's historical significance and themes.

L-G Saxena spoke about the significance of the Partition Museum, saying: "The Partition was a huge tragedy. It saw the dislocation of more than 20 million people and transformed the demographics of Delhi. As such, the Partition Museum in Delhi is both a memorial and a museum -- preserving not only the people's history of a very traumatic time but also displaying their oral histories, documents, photographs, objects, and personal narratives."

Jyotsna Suri, Chairperson and Managing Director of The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, was also present, reinforcing the importance of preserving historical narratives through literature.

The discussion was moderated by Kishwar Desai, author, playwright, and founder of the Partition Museums in Amritsar and Delhi.

The conversation explored the inspiration behind the novel, the role of literature in keeping history alive, and the continued impact of Partition on generations today.

The Delhi L-G also highlighted the importance of the venue, saying: "Indeed, the location of this function at this historical building is riveting. We are right now at a very historic space -- Dara Shukoh Library Building -- where the Partition Museum has been founded by the NGO led by Kishwar Desai. This award-winning museum is an excellent example of a public-private partnership."

'Swallowing the Sun' follows Malati, a fearless young girl navigating the challenges of pre-Independence India.

During the discussion, Lakshmi Puri shared her motivations for writing the book, the challenges of crafting historical fiction, and its relevance in today's world.

Speaking at the event, Lakshmi Puri remarked, "I'm delighted to be here at the Partition Museum, a museum which is a lasting and living monument to one of the most traumatic episodes in our recent history, but which needs memorialising because we must never forget and we must make sure that history does not repeat itself. And I pay rich tributes to the founder and the director of this museum, Kishwar Desai, whose vision, commitment and passion have made this possible. Here, we see how the Partition happened, what was the human tragedy that unfolded, and how people pulled themselves back, showing resilience and humanity."

Jyotsna Suri reflected on the novel, stating: "Lakshmi Puri's "Swallowing the Sun" is a testament to resilience, courage, and the pursuit of equality against the backdrop of India's Independence struggle. Through the eyes of a young girl, the novel explores sisterhood, friendships, and revolution, capturing the essence of her journey. This book is not just a story—it is a beacon of hope, inclusion, and empowerment."

During the event, Lakshmi Puri presented a copy of the Refugee Rehabilitation Law drafted by her father, B.G. Murdeshwar, to the Delhi L-G.

A copy of this historic document will also be preserved in the Gallery of Rehabilitation at the Partition Museum, Delhi.

B. G. Murdeshwar played a pivotal role in the resettlement of Partition refugees by drafting and advocating for a policy that froze evacuee properties for rehabilitation purposes.

His efforts, which were later adopted by multiple provinces, saved the governments of Punjab and India hundreds of crores of rupees while ensuring a structured resettlement process.

Kishwar Desai remarked on the refugee rehabilitation process, saying, "There is a connection to why we chose the Partition Museum for the celebration of Lakshmi's book—her father had a major role to play in the refugee rehabilitation process."

The panel discussion also highlighted 'Women in Power', showcasing the leadership of Lakshmi Puri as a diplomat, author, and former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations; Jyotsna Suri as a business leader shaping the hospitality industry; and Kishwar Desai as an award-winning author, playwright, and the driving force behind the Partition Museums in Amritsar and Delhi, ensuring that the stories of Partition survivors are preserved for future generations.

The event concluded with a Q&A session, where attendees inquired about Lakshmi Puri's research process and the historical context behind the book "Swallowing the Sun".

