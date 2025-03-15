'An affectionate son and a visionary leader': Dhirendra Shastri praises PM Modi

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) In a video shared on Modi Story, a popular handle on X, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, the chief priest of Bageshwar Dham, shared his heartfelt reflections about Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The remarkable spiritual side of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was evident during his visit to Bageshwar Dham. When he met my mother and presented her with a gift he had brought from Delhi, it revealed the affectionate son within him. It was a truly heart-warming moment. A successful leader like him is a blessing for the nation. May the blessings of the saints always remain with him," Dhirendra Shastri said.

Last month, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Garha village near Bageshwar Dham, Bundelkhand -- a region that has long suffered from economic neglect under successive Congress governments.

For decades, Bundelkhand’s healthcare needs were overlooked, leaving its people without access to essential medical facilities. In stark contrast, Modi’s initiative promises a 100-bed cancer treatment centre offering free care to underprivileged patients -- a transformative step that has garnered widespread acclaim.

During his visit, PM Modi’s personal touch shone through as he met Shastri’s mother, presenting her with a thoughtful gift from Delhi. Shastri, affectionately known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, praised PM Modi’s leadership, even remarking, “Since you assumed the position of Prime Minister, Modi ji, even those in Pakistan are saying, ‘Take us back.’”

This bold statement underscored the PM’s growing influence, both domestically and internationally. Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a gathering of thousands of devotees of Bageshwar Dham made a veiled attack on opposition leaders, accusing them of “mocking” and “ridiculing” Hindu religion, faith and beliefs with the backing of foreign powers, besides ignoring Bundelkhand region for years.

The Prime Minister had said that the leaders, who hate "Hinduism" while living in our country, are “shackled by slave mentality” and attack our culture, traditions, festivals, and progressive philosophy. Prime Minister Modi praised Shashtri for promoting the message of unity and commended his commitment to developing the Bageshwar Dham medical facility, which will now provide both medical and spiritual healing at no extra cost.

While the Modi government continues to champion development and inclusivity, Congress’ legacy tells a different story. The neglect of regions like Bundelkhand and the lack of visionary projects during Congress’ tenure stands in stark contrast to PM Modi's proactive governance.

Shastri, at the age of just 26, has become a spiritual icon, bridging caste divides and supporting underprivileged communities. Following PM Modi’s visit, even President Droupadi Murmu visited Bageshwar Dham, further highlighting the significance of Shastri’s work. Through his unique blend of tradition and modernity, Shastri inspires millions, while PM Modi’s leadership sets a new standard for inclusive development -- something Congress failed to deliver.

