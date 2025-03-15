4 held in Gurugram for shooting and injuring neighbour over enmity

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) The Gurugram police have arrested four accused for their alleged involvement in shooting and injuring two persons over an enmity due to the recently held municipal council elections, police said on Saturday.

The victims were identified as Ankit and Akhilesh.

While the accused have been identified as Dhirender, Udayveer alias Bittan, Mukul, and Sanjay, all residents of Jatoli village in Gurugram.

According to the police, they received a complaint on March 13 regarding firing in the Jatoli village of the district.

Upon receiving information, the police team reached the spot, where it was found that the people injured in the incident have been taken to Pataudi Hospital.

As the police team reached the Pataudi Government Hospital, it was found that the injured have been further referred to a hospital in Gurugram.

The police team contacted the family members of the injured, who told them that they have been admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram.

After obtaining the information, the police team reached the private hospital, where the father of the injured told the police team through a written complaint that he had supported the winning candidate in the municipal council elections and his neighbour had supported the candidate who lost.

Due to this, on March 13, the father of the injured victim said that his neighbour and other companions shot his son Ankit, and nephew Akhilesh inside their house and fled the spot.

Upon receiving this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Pataudi police station of Gurugram.

The initial police investigation revealed that in the recently concluded municipal council elections, the complainant and the accused were supporting different candidates. Due to this, they were involved in a fight, and the accused committed the crime to take revenge from the victims.

"The accused have been produced in the court and taken on a one-day police custody remand for further questioning and recovery. The case is under investigation," Sandeep Kumar, the Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

