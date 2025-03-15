Gurugram: Two held for providing bank account to cyber fraudsters

Gurugram, March 15 (IANS) A Cyber Crime team of the Gurugram police have arrested two criminals for allegedly providing bank account to cyber fraudsters, who cheated victim in the name of taxi booking in Mahakumbh, police said on Saturday.

The victim in his police complaint said that he was cheated of Rs 24,000 in the name of taxi booking for Mahakumbh.

Upon receiving this complaint, a case was registered under the relevant sections in Cyber ​​Crime (South) police station, Gurugram.

During the investigation, a police team led by Inspector Naveen Kumar nabbed the accused in Sadarpur, Sector-45 in Noida on Thursday, police said.

The accused were identified as Raj and Raja, residents of Sadarpur Colony, Sector-45, Noida.

The police investigation revealed that the amount defrauded in this case had come into the bank account of the accused Raj, and the SIM card used to carry out the fraud was in the name of the accused Raja.

The accused Raj had sold the SIM card and bank account to another accused Raja.

The accused had sold the SIM for Rs 1,000 and the bank account for Rs 10,000.

In the wake of increasing cyber crimes, Gurugram police took immediate action against the cyber criminals.

Gurugram police is working with dedication to stop the increasing cybercrimes and catch the criminals.

"We appealed to the public to steer clear of such dubious callers and advised caution in sharing personal details with strangers stalking them online," Priyanshu Diwan, ACP (Cyber Crime), said.

"The cyber fraudsters commit fraud by luring people with good profits, investing in the stock market, reducing electricity bills, in the name of buying/selling cheap goods online, sextorting through video calls on WhatsApp, morphing, sending links through various means, posing as a customs officer/police officer in the name of implicating a false case, in the name of issuing a No-Objection Certificate, digitally arresting people by showing the fear of implicating them in a criminal case, etc.," he added.

