CM Banerjee slams BJP, accuses it of 'misusing' Indian Army after stage meant for language agitation dismantled by jawans

Kolkata, Sep 1 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the BJP-led government at the Centre of "misusing" the Indian Army after its jawans dismantled a stage which was erected by the Trinamool Congress to protest against atrocities on Bengali-speaking migrant workers in BJP-ruled states.

The Indian Army on Monday started dismantling the Trinamool's stage erected beside the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Maidan area in central Kolkata, which falls under the Army's control.

However, as soon as the development was reported, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rushed to the spot and protested against the Army’s move.

Seeing the Chief Minister at the spot, Indian Army jawans stopped dismantling the stage and left the area.

CM Banerjee went to the dismantled area and launched a blistering attack against the BJP and also against the Indian Army for not informing the local police about their move.

"I do not blame the Army. But the BJP's vendetta politics is behind this. The double-engine government of the BJP is to be blamed. They are misusing the Army. This is unethical, undemocratic and misuse of power by the BJP. The Army should have consulted the Kolkata Police before dismantling the stage. They could have called me and I would have removed the stage within a few minutes," she said.

The Trinamool Congress supremo called for widespread protest movements across West Bengal on Tuesday to mark her party's protest against the Army's move.

"I don't blame the Army, just appeal to them to remain neutral and not play in the hands of the BJP. They want to use the Army for their own purpose. This is the message of the day. They don't care about internal security and border security. They should not do this. We had permission for the event, we had also paid the fee," said CM Banerjee.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress in its official X handle said, "We hold the Indian Army in the highest regard. What happened at Mayo Road is not the Army’s doing. BJP abused power to dismantle our 'Bhasha Andolan' protest site despite prior permission being granted and security deposits being made."

On Monday, Army personnel dismantled the Trinamool's 'Bhasha Andolan (language agitation)' stage at Mayo Road in Kolkata after permission to continue protest at the site allegedly expired. The Trinamool's stage was set up in the Army area with permission.

A Defence official said that the Indian Army (local military authority, Kolkata) gives permission for events in the Maidan area for a duration of two days, as directed by the Supreme Court.

"Permission for events greater than three days needs to be obtained from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India. Permission for conduct of events was provided for two days. However, the stage has been put up for almost a month. Several reminders have been sent to the organisers for the removal of the temporary structure. However, it was not removed," said Himanshu Tiwari, Public Relations Chief & Officer at Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, said.

"The permission for this programme was given for three days at the beginning of August. But it has been a month now, and the Army is removing it (the stage) now," he added.

Condemning the Army's move, Trinamool leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, "We condemn it. It was decided that we will be holding protests every weekend. Suddenly, they have dismantled the pandals there. If there was an issue, they should have talked to our leaders or administration.

"This will not stifle our voice. Bengal knows how to protest. Bengali is a recognised language. Our leader is already there. We will not quarrel with them as we honour the federal structure. Our protest will continue near the Gandhi statue area."

The BJP on the other hand slammed the Trinamool Congress over the issue.

"This latest episode once again makes it abundantly clear that Mamata Banerjee remains unparalleled in falsehood, arbitrariness, and hypocrisy. The failed Chief Minister, adept in deception, has today gone so far as to attack the @adgpi Indian Army with disgraceful language, an act not only shameful, but one that gravely demeans the dignity of her constitutional office," said Union Minister of State for Education and DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar in his X handle.

"In order to safeguard her appeasement-driven, corrupt, and deceitful political interests, she has not hesitated to target even the vigilant guardians of the nation. By showing the audacity to insult the Army while occupying the Chief Minister’s chair, she has revealed that her lust for power and arrogance stand above respect for law, the Constitution, and national institutions," he said.

The Union minister further said, "Thus, the burning question arises - Does @MamataOfficial consider herself above the law, above the Constitution, and even above the Indian Army? Or has she reduced the Chief Minister’s chair and the state administration to nothing more than a platform for her deceitful politics and authoritarian whims?"

