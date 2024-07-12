CLOSE-IN: Test Cricket is a dying art that needs resurrection (IANS Column)

The popularity of the T20 format of cricket has taken the sheen out of both the Test and the One Day versions. India, winning the T20 World Cup 2024 has further escalated it, as Indian fans are the base on which the commercial success of cricket depends. The gigantic viewership and following is what decides the future of a sport. In cricket, the T20 has captured the hearts.

The crowd that thronged Marine Drive and the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai through just a day's notice, to welcome the winning Indian T20 side, showcased how deep T20 cricket has sunk into the mind of an Indian cricket lover. The format is exciting, quick and simple to follow. It makes one want to compare it with linguistics which is the study of languages.

Earlier, one needed grammatical skills to write and speak in a correct manner in order to communicate. This is no more the be all and end all of communication in the present world. Technology may have played its part, however a quick, easy, simple and comfortable way to express oneself has become the way of communicating for most. In cricket a similar change has come about.

The T20 game does not require the technique and skill that Test cricket requires and therefore, cricket is now transforming into a completely new avatar to express oneself and that is “T20”.

The One day Internationals came into existence to bolster excitement into the leisurely pace of the conventional form of the game. This can be seen now as the initial steps of transformation. Although, One Day cricket is still very much present in the world of cricket, both its survival as well as that of Test cricket is at stake.

The West Indian side that is presently playing a Test series in England at Lords is a good example of the way cricketers are now perceiving their sport. Several of their international astute players have decided to play franchise based white ball cricket rather than to play red ball game for their country. This has resulted in a weak West Indian side on show at the Mecca of the cricketing world.

The word loyalty to the country for a cricketer is gradually becoming less important. Establishing one’s future financially has become the topmost factor for them. Indian cricketers are the last of the Mohicans who have still not gone to seek new fortunes. This is because the BCCI is keeping them financially comfortable and the IPL is making them into rich and famous stars.

Cricketers from other nations are now true professionals who are seeking the best options for themselves. T20 cricket has exploded into the business and franchise based exploiters of the game and cricketers are the gainers from it and their countries, the losers.

This is where one can see the decline that is fast engulfing Test match cricket. The young cricketers of today are less inclined to learn and master the art of playing the orthodox way of the sport. They realize that to become a successful cricketer, it is not technique that counts but the power hitting of the ball to the fence that is important.

Earlier a batter waited for a loose delivery from the bowler to play one’s shot. In todays world of cricket it’s completely different as batters are innovating to hit every ball that comes their way. That is why Test cricket is not even lasting 5 days and there is a strong movement to curtail it to 4 days.

The shorter the Test cricket format gets, as well as the players shunning away from mastering it, shows cricket going the limited overs way. Presently the ICC has two World Cup cricket tournaments and these are the two prestigious trophies for nations to win. That is the One day International and the T20. Test cricket has the word Championship attached to it and the 2 years cycle to play the final does not attract the millions following it.

One wonders if the Indian side had won one of the last 2 Test World Championships, whether they would have got the same reception and financial rewards that they have received by winning the T20 World Cup recently.

The ICC has to relook into how to make the Test Championship more attractive. One way is to have the top 4/6 ranking Test sides playing each other at a common venue to finally culminate into a final. The reason being that the focus of all the cricket lovers will be on the championship rather than on the present one match final encounter.

The One day limited overs cricket may still survive, as the skills required to play the T20 version is very much adaptable to it. It is Test cricket that needs to survive. The longer version truly differentiates a top cricket side from the weaker ones. This, therefore, makes it difficult for the minnow sides to compete.

The ICC needs to bring them into the fore gradually, rather than throwing them into the deep end to survive. Most of these weaker cricketing nations do not have domestic tournaments of 4/5 days and for them to play a longer version at the highest level is not fair. This needs nursing and a structure to be created to bring them to the highest level.

Test cricket needs resurrection and it needs it soon.

(Yajurvindra Singh is a former India cricketer. The views expressed are personal.)

