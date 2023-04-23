Clear, sunny weather after week-long wet spell in J&K

Srinagar, April 23 (IANS) After a weeklong wet spell, clear, sunny weather greeted Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"Mainly dry weather with clear sky is likely in J&K during next 24 hours", MeT department official said.

Srinagar had 3.4, Pahalgam minus 1.2 and Gulmarg minus 1.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

In Ladakh region, Kargil had minus 0.5 and Leh minus 3 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu 15.9, Katra 12.1, Batote 5.7, Banihal 4.8 and Bhaderwah 3.1 as the minimum temperature.

