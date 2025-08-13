Class 11 student dies after collapsing in classroom in TN's Villupuram

Chennai, Aug 13 (IANS) A 17-year-old Class 11 student collapsed and died inside a private school in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram on Wednesday, sending shockwaves across the district and sparking intense public attention after video footage of the incident surfaced online.

The student, identified as Mohan Raj of Mel Theru in Villupuram, had arrived at school as usual and taken his seat in the classroom when the tragedy occurred.

Eyewitnesses said he suddenly fainted and fell to the floor without warning. Teachers and classmates rushed to his aid, and he was immediately transported to a nearby private hospital.

However, doctors there declared him "brought dead".

Upon receiving information, police arrived at the school and began an inquiry.

Mohan Raj’s body was later sent to the Mundiyampakkam Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

A short video clip, reportedly from the classroom’s CCTV camera, capturing the moment Mohan Raj collapsed, went viral on social media platforms within hours.

The footage prompted a flurry of reactions online, with many expressing grief and calling for clarity on the circumstances leading to the boy’s sudden death.

In the wake of the incident and the online attention, the school administration declared an immediate holiday.

Authorities also heightened security around the premises, with over 50 police personnel deployed to prevent any untoward incidents.

While police sources said preliminary inquiries have not indicated any foul play, they are awaiting the autopsy report before drawing conclusions.

"We are looking into all possibilities, including any underlying medical condition," an officer said, adding that statements from teachers, classmates, and school staff were being recorded as part of the investigation.

However, the tragedy has taken a new turn with Mohan Raj’s family alleging that the teenager had been facing heavy pressure in the school.

Relatives claimed that the academic workload and expectations had taken a toll on him, and urged authorities to investigate whether such pressure played a role in his death.

The sudden loss of life of a healthy-looking teenager in a classroom has left fellow students, teachers, and the local community deeply shaken.

Residents of Mel Theru described Mohan Raj as a cheerful and active boy who excelled in both academics and extracurricular activities.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information or speculation about the cause of death until the medical findings are released. The police have also warned against circulating the video clip further, citing privacy concerns and respect for the grieving family.

Funeral arrangements will be made after the post-mortem examination is completed.

