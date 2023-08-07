Chirag Paswan seeks blessings from people of Jamui

Patna, Aug 7 (IANS) Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Sunday said that he needs the blessings from people of Bihar's Jamui Lok Sabha constituency till his elderly age.

He made the remarks during the inauguration of renovation works at Jamui railway station on Sunday.

“The people of Jamui have blessed me with votes and I want the same till my elderly age. My aim is to develop Jamui as the number one district in Bihar. Jamui is considered a naxal dominated area but I believe that many development works have taken place here. We have a passport office, food corporation regional office, central school, medical college etc. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for choosing Jamui railway station for the renovation,” Paswan said.

His remarks have a significant importance in state politics as Paswan has been claiming that he will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha election from Hajipur. However, it is now being speculated that Paswan has cracked a deal with his uncle and sitting MP from Hajipur Pashupati Kumar Paras.

Taking a dig at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Paswan said: "After the Bangalore meeting, he (Nitish Kumar) returned to Patna in an upset mood. Now, INDIA (alliance of 26 Opposition parties) has a meeting in Mumbai and I am sure that leaders of INDIA will not make him convener. The Supreme Court's relief to Rahul Gandhi, is a big jolt to the dream of Nitish Kumar."

"Opposition leaders have made an alliance of arrogant people. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a 'Ghamandiya' alliance," he said, adding that opposition parties have made an alliance for their personal interest.

"Nitish Kumar has insulted the mandate twice. It reflects how arrogant he is. He went to Bangalore to become convener of INDIA," Paswan added.

