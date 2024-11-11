Chinmaya Mission takes up growing challenges of mental health

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Chinmaya Mission, one of the largest spiritual organisations in the country that works globally has taken up the cause of improving mental health by imparting training and guidance for stress management.

Addressing a seminar-cum-workshop for leading educators of the country, Swami Chidrupananda, a senior functionary of Chinmaya Mission reminded that to deal with stress and growing challenge of mental health, the leading institution is providing spiritual guidance and help to common people as well professionals.

He emphasised that in today’s trying times, “It is important to keep the expectations level low, and use knowledge as a transformative tool.” He advised “Expect but don’t insist,” suggesting that releasing rigid expectations can alleviate stress and frustration.

The seminar titled “Evoking Excellence: Wholeness in Education: Spirituality, Self-Care, and Stress Management” organised by Chinmaya Mission Noida brought together Principals and educators from over 65 schools across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Swamiji engaged the audience with insightful questions like, "Why are we the way we are?" and "Why does society struggle with issues like corruption?" Participants reflected on these questions, identifying a lack of spiritual awareness and societal conditioning as root causes. Swamiji described spirituality as an energy that channels and conserves our inner strengths, enhancing our problem-solving abilities and fostering harmonious relationships.

In his session on Self-Care, Swami Chidrupananda addressed the misconception that self-care is selfish care, explaining that true self-care promotes balance and health in all areas of life. He referenced Bhagavad Gita Chapter 6, Verse 17, highlighting the importance of moderation in daily activities to achieve mental, emotional, and physical well-being.

The session on Stress Management focused on how stress often arises from internal conflicts rather than external circumstances. Swami Chidrupananda pointed out that the knowledge becomes transformative only when applied, urging educators to act on their insights rather than simply collecting information.

He advised teachers to accept the world as it is, prioritize essentials, maintain awareness, and learn from others as practical tools for stress management.

