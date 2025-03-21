Chhattisgarh govt announces largesse to ‘Maoist-free’ villages

Bhopal, March (IANS) Following the success of its anti-Maoist operations, the Chhattisgarh government has come up with a slew of sops proclaiming that villages if declared free of Maoist influence, shall be endowed with a fund of Rs one crore for development purposes.

Furthermore, such villages will be granted access to electricity and the installation of mobile towers.

"If a Maoist does surrender, the reward will be doubled," declared state’s Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Vijay Sharma during a televised address.

The administration is exerting every effort to eradicate the scourge of Maoism from Chhattisgarh, he said.

Under the 'Elvad Panchayat Abhiyan', Sharma said, the Gram Panchayat itself shall persuade Maoists to surrender, and the government does encourage this initiative. Villages that achieve the status of being Maoist-free shall be bestowed with a certificate attesting to their newfound freedom.

The Deputy Chief Minister further revealed that the cabinet has approved a policy concerning the surrender of Maoists. If they surrender en-masse, the reward will be doubled. The grievances of the families of martyrs shall be addressed by the Inspector General of the Range.

Under the recently inaugurated 'Veer Balidani Yojana,' a sum of Rs 10 crore has been allocated for the installation of statues commemorating the martyrs.

In recounting Thursday’s extensive anti-Maoist campaign, the Deputy Chief Minister confirmed that the remains of 26 Maoists were recovered in the Gangaloor area of Bijapur district, whilst four were slain in the Kanker and Narayanpur regions. Thus, a total of 30 Maoists were killed in two separate operations.

He said the soldiers had achieved a remarkable victory. Following the gradual success against Maoism, the people now partake in fearless endeavours, such as travelling directly from Bijapur to Pamed, foregoing the lengthy 200 km detour through Telangana.

A bus service to Pamed resumed on March 2 after 25 years, connecting seven panchayats, including remote Pamed. The village, previously accessible only via Telangana, is now directly linked to the Bijapur headquarters, the Deputy CM said.

These changes are part of broader development and security efforts under the Niyyad Nellanar scheme. A weekly market, closed for 30 years due to the threat of Maoist activities in Garpa village of Abujhmarh in Narayanpur district, was reopened. The market is now buzzing with local families who were forcibly displaced and are now back. Services have likewise commenced in Kondapalli, and no fewer than 570 mobile towers have been installed, said the Deputy Chief Minister.

