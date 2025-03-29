Chhattisgarh: 15 Maoists surrender in Dantewada

Bhopal, March 29 (IANS) Fifteen Maoists surrendered on Saturday before security forces in the Naxal-affected district of Dantewada in Chhattisgarh, pledging to join the mainstream of society.

This development is part of the ‘Lon Varratu’ (Come Back Home) campaign, launched by senior police officers, and supported by the Chhattisgarh Government’s ‘Rehabilitation Policy’. The campaign aims to reintegrate Maoists into society by encouraging them to abandon the path of violence, exploitation, and atrocities inflicted on local tribals. Widely publicised in villages by the District Police Force and CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force), the campaign has successfully motivated numerous Maoists, including top leaders, to surrender and express their desire to re-join society.

On Saturday, 15 Maoists came forward under this initiative. According to a statement, many of them had endured internal conflicts within Maoist organisations and the harsh realities of living in the forests. Security forces, including the RFT (Intelligence Branch) Dantewada and the 111th, 195th, 230th, and 231st Battalions of CRPF, played a pivotal role in facilitating these surrenders. The surrendered individuals will receive financial assistance of Rs 25,000, along with access to skill development training, agricultural land, and other rehabilitative measures provided by the Chhattisgarh Government.

Chhattisgarh's new 'Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025' offers increased compensation, land, job opportunities, and free education to victims of Naxal violence. Surrendered Maoists receive cash aid, incentives for weapon surrender, and legal support.

Since its inception, the Lon Varratu campaign has seen 927 Maoists, including 221 (on whom rewards were announced), surrender and reintegrate into society. This milestone highlights the campaign's success in fostering peace and security in the region.

Among those who surrendered on March 29 are Sikka alias Bhima Mandavi (31), Asmati Oyam (25), Mangal Oyam (42), Laxman alias Karma (25), Rajesh Oyam (21), and several others. Their decision to surrender marks a significant step towards dismantling Maoist influence and restoring stability in the region.

