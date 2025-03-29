40 Sri Lankan civil servants study India's digital governance

New Delhi, March 29 (IANS) Forty senior civil servants from Sri Lanka, including the Chief Secretary, Uva Province, got an insight into India's digital governance - an initiative that enhances transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric service delivery - as part of a capacity-building programme, an official said on Saturday.

Delivering the valedictory session as the Chief Guest at the 7th Capacity Building Programme, V. Srinivas, Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), shed light on the principle of 'Maximum Governance, Minimum Government', which aims to streamline administrative processes and enhance public service delivery with minimal bureaucratic intervention.

At the conclusion of the programme on Thursday, Srinivas also discussed the Centralized Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), emphasising its impact on improving governance through seamless grievance redressal mechanisms.

He also spoke about Mission Karmayogi, the Government of India's flagship initiative for capacity-building and skill development among civil servants, designed to foster a future-ready bureaucracy equipped to meet the evolving challenges of governance.

Officials from the island nation who attended the programme included Deputy Chief Secretary, Southern Province, Assistant Divisional Secretaries, Assistant Chief Secretaries, and Directors. Participants represented key ministries such as the Ministry of Buddhasasana, Religious and Cultural Affairs, Ministry of Fisheries, Aquatic and Ocean Resources, Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils and Local Government, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Planning, Department of the Housing Commissioner, among others.

The capacity-building programme was led under the supervision of A. P. Singh, Associate Professor and Course Coordinator, along with Dr. M.K. Bhandari, Associate Course Coordinator and Faculty at National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), Sanjay Dutt Pant, Program Assistant, Monisha Bahuguna, Young Professional, among other team members.

The session also showcased participant-led case studies on a range of critical topics, including Comprehensive Health Care Scheme for Senior Citizens in Sri Lanka’s Aging Population, Effective Cadre Management in the Public Sector with a focus on Development Officers at the Divisional Level, Strategies for Enhancing Government Revenue Collection through Digitalisation, Strengthening Paddy Farmers by Introducing Alternative Farming for Additional Income, and Combating Corruption for a Cleaner Sri Lanka: A Pathway to Sustainability.

A. P. Singh emphasised the wide-ranging topics covered in the programme, spanning governance, digital transformation, developmental initiatives, and sustainable practices. He also provided an overview of the field visits to esteemed institutions, including the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie, Indira Gandhi National Forest Academy (IGNFA), and the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun.

The participants also engaged in district attachments to Mathura, visits to PM Gati Shakti Anubhuti Kendra in Mandapam, Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), and the iconic Taj Mahal.

