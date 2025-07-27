Chetan Hansraj hopes the return of ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ will revive TV’s golden era

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Veteran actor Chetan Hansraj has expressed hope that the return of the iconic show “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” will help revive the golden era of Indian television.

He believes the show's comeback could reconnect audiences with the kind of storytelling that once defined the small screen. In an interview with IANS, Chetan reflected on the evolution of Indian television and shared that while the medium has undergone many changes, the shift hasn’t necessarily been in terms of content. He noted that the golden age of television—marked by fresh concepts and powerful storytelling—seems to have passed, leaving the current landscape feeling stagnant.

The ‘Brahmarakshas’ actor expressed, “Television has changed a lot, but not necessarily in terms of content. The golden age of television has passed. There was a time when TV was booming with fresh concepts and strong storytelling. Now, things feel stagnant. I hope with the return of shows like Kyunki, especially under Ekta ji and Smriti ji, the golden era can be revived.”

On a related note, Ekta Kapoor’s show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ is all set to premiere on July 29 on Star Plus. The highly anticipated new chapter of the reboot will see the iconic duo Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay reprise their beloved roles as Tulsi and Mihir Virani. The show also features Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Shagun Sharma, Rohit Suchanti, Aman Gandhi, Ankit Bhatia, and Tanisha Mehta.

Meanwhile, Chetan Hansraj, best known for his villainous roles in shows like “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii,” “Kkusum,” and “Kya Hua Tera Vaada,” also shared his thoughts on the topic of typecasting in the television industry.

When asked if actors tend to get typecast in the industry, Chetan explained that being typecast can actually be beneficial, as it means an actor has made a lasting impact. He stated, “Honestly, getting typecast can be a good thing. It means people remember you for something. If a producer thinks of a villain and your name comes to mind, that’s a win. In today’s time, being memorable is rare, so having a strong image—even if it’s typecast—is actually valuable.”

