Chennai’s flood mitigation works on fast track, completion by September 15

Chennai, Aug 3 (IANS) With the northeast monsoon fast approaching, the Tamil Nadu government has expedited flood mitigation works in Chennai and its neighbouring districts, aiming to complete all ongoing projects by September 15.

The Water Resources Department (WRD), entrusted with the task, is implementing 195 projects under a Rs 38 crore allocation. These efforts are intended to strengthen the city’s flood preparedness and minimise the impact of seasonal rains, which have caused significant damage in the past.

On Saturday, WRD Secretary J. Jayakanthan inspected various project sites across the region. He was accompanied by senior engineers and officials from the department.

The inspection included a detailed review of the proposed Integrated Control Centre, which is expected to serve as the central hub for flood management during the monsoon.

The centre will be equipped with satellite-based monitoring systems and real-time surveillance tools to track water levels in rivers, canals, and lakes across the city and suburbs.

Of the 195 flood mitigation works underway, 78 are located within 15 zones in the Chennai Metropolitan Area, while 117 are in suburban districts, including Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu. These works are critical to ensuring the free flow of water through drainage channels and preventing waterlogging in low-lying and residential areas.

Key interventions include desilting and removal of accumulated debris from major waterways such as the Buckingham Canal (19 works), Cooum River (19), and Adyar River (5).

An additional 35 works are focused on decongesting clogged stormwater drains, surplus channels, lakes, and other flood-prone areas.

To support these operations, the department has deployed 234 floating excavators and a large fleet of lorries to remove water hyacinth, floating plastic, and other solid waste obstructing the flow of water.

Desilting operations are also being undertaken at major river mouths and estuaries, including Muttukadu, Pudupattinam, Ennore, Pulicat, and the mouths of the Cooum and Adyar Rivers to ensure smooth outflow during heavy rains. Officials said the combined efforts aim to build resilience ahead of the northeast monsoon and avoid a repeat of past flood-related crises in the city and surrounding regions.

