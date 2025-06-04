Chennai to plant one lakh native saplings in parks, playgrounds

Chennai, June 4 (IANS) In a major green initiative to combat rising temperatures and enhance urban biodiversity, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in Tamil Nadu has announced plans to plant one lakh native saplings across parks, playgrounds, and burial grounds maintained by the civic body.

The initiative, set to commence on June 5 to mark World Environment Day, is aimed at expanding green cover and mitigating the effects of heatwaves in the city.

The local body has already floated a tender worth Rs 1.83 crore for the annual supply of native saplings. A senior official from the Parks and Playfields Department said, “We are seeking experienced nursery operators to supply quality native saplings. Although the planting process will be carried out in phases, our long-term goal is to ensure these saplings grow into fully matured trees with proper care and irrigation.”

The saplings will be planted using drip irrigation systems to ensure a consistent water supply and healthy growth. Indigenous species such as neermaruthu (Terminalia arjuna), poovarasu (Thespesia populnea), sarakondai (Cassia fistula), Jamun (Syzygium cumini), and other native varieties have been selected for the drive.

Simultaneously, the GCC has floated multiple tenders worth Rs 22.12 crore to renovate and upgrade parks and playgrounds across various city zones. These tenders, divided into several packages, follow a series of complaints received from local residents and ward councillors regarding the poor condition and lack of maintenance of many recreational spaces.

“As part of our mission to create green, inclusive spaces, these tenders will address long-standing civic demands and restore vital open areas to the public,” said a corporation official involved in the planning.

In a notable move, Nageshwara Rao Park in Mylapore -- one of the city’s most iconic parks -- has been earmarked for a comprehensive renovation under the Namakku Naame scheme. A budget of Rs ₹11.64 crore has been allocated for the park’s redevelopment, which will include landscaping, pathway restoration, children’s play areas, and eco-friendly amenities.

The twin initiatives -- to plant native trees and upgrade parks -- reflect GCC’s commitment to improving urban environmental quality and promoting sustainable urban living. Civic officials said that regular monitoring and community participation will be encouraged to ensure the success and longevity of the green initiative.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.