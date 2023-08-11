Charred body of woman found on Hyderabad outskirts

Hyderabad, Aug 11 (IANS) The charred body of an unidentified woman was recovered in Shamshabad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, police said.

Unidentified persons poured petrol and set afire the body in an open area near Srinivasa Colony late on Thursday night.

Police said they received the information around midnight that a woman’s body was burning. A police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body for autopsy, while an investigating team gathered clues.

Shamshabad Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramachandra Rao said that they were investigating if the woman was burnt alive or her body was set afire after the murder. The autopsy report is expected to help police in reaching the conclusion.

Police registered a case and formed four teams to track down the culprits. The deceased has not yet been identified. She is believed to be aged around 30.

As part of the investigation, police scanned the CCTV footage in the area. A suspect is reported to have purchased petrol from a petrol bunk in Tondupally. Police suspect that another person helped him in setting fire to the woman.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.