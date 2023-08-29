Changing moods: BSP leader sings paeans to Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow, Aug 29 (IANS) In a clear indication of changing moods on the eve of Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Imran Masood has started praising Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, much to the chagrin of his own party.

Masood, an influential Muslim leader from Saharanpur district in western Uttar Pradesh, did not attend a meeting of party leaders and office bearers chaired by BSP chief Mayawati at the state unit office in Lucknow on August 23.

Instead, he said that "it was good to have worked with Rahul Gandhi. He can understand the problems of even ordinary party workers”.

“I committed a mistake by deserting the Congress before the 2022 Assembly elections. Under pressure from my supporters, I left the Congress. Even after leaving the Congress. I have a good relationship with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra. I respect both the leaders.”

Talking about having skipped the BSP meeting, he said: “I was not invited to the party meeting held in Lucknow. At present, I am a member of the BSP and, on the direction of party chief Mayawati, I am preparing for the Lok Sabha elections. I will contest the Saharanpur seat.

"I have made it clear to the party leadership that I will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha election.”

Haji Fazlur Rehman had won the Saharanpur Lok Sabha seat in the 2019 on a BSP ticket, defeating BJP candidate Raghav Lakhanpal.

Before the 2022 Assembly election, Imran Masood had defected from the Congress to the Samajwadi Party, while his brother Noman Masood joined the BSP.

Noman contested the Assembly election from the Gangoh seat in Saharanpur, whereas the SP fielded BJP rebel Dharam Singh Saini from the Nakur seat.

Imran Masood was also in the race for the SP ticket for the Nakur seat.

He had alleged that SP dumped him for the BJP rebel.

