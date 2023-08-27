Chandrayaan mission has become symbol of spirit of New India, women power: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat' (Ld)

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday in his monthly broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' said that the Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India and also a symbol of women power."Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of New India which wants to ensure victory, and also knows how to win in any situation," the Prime Minister said in the 104th episode of his monthly broadcast programme.

He also said that daughters of India are now challenging even space which is considered infinite.

"When the daughter of a country becomes so ambitious then who can not stop that country from becoming developed," the Prime Minister said.

He said that the Chandrayaan-3 mission is also a living example of women power as many women scientists and engineers were directly involved in this mission.

"They (women) handled many important responsibilities like Project Director, Project Manager of different systems," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said, "We have flown so high, because today our dreams and our efforts both are big".

The Prime Minister said that along with scientists, other sectors have also played an important role in the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission.

"Many Countrymen have contributed in meeting the technical requirements. When combined efforts were put in, success was achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3," Modi said.

India’s moon lander successfully set its four legs softly and safely on the lunar soil on Wednesday evening as planned.

India thus became the fourth nation in the world to achieve the feat. The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

