Chandan Roy Sanyal wants people to hate his dark character in '36 Days'

Mumbai, July 12 (IANS) Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal, who portrays Tony Walia in the new series '36 Days’, shared that channelling such hatred towards a human's identity was a daunting task for him.

In a world where societal norms often limit acceptance and understanding, stories of courage and resilience become vital.

'36 Days’ explores these themes through intricate characters and storylines.

Among the several plots in the series, one compelling story is that of Tony Walia and Tara, essayed by Chandan and Sushant Divgikar, respectively, offering an outside view of societal taboos of identity and prejudices attached.

Talking about how he navigated his character, Chandan reflected: "It was really difficult for me to bring out the emotion of disgust for Sushant Divgikar's on-screen character, Tara. It was Sushant's constant assurance that helped me push through—he reminded me that people outside are far worse than what Tony does to Tara.”

“While playing Tony and interacting with Tara, I began to understand what my paternal uncle might have felt back in the '80s, when families outcast their children for being different,” shared Chandan.

Sharing personal anecdotes about his paternal uncle's struggle, who was ostracised by his family for being different, Chandan revealed: “My uncle was a victim because he was different. Back in the day, it was even more difficult, and my dad was his only support in the family.”

“As kids, we only remembered the love and affection he showered on us during the holidays. Now, looking back and having portrayed a character who harbours so much hatred for the third gender, I realised the immense struggles he must have faced daily. I truly hope Tony's character pierces people's hearts and makes them hate him, but also realise the importance of treating everyone equally,” concluded Chandan.

Directed by Vishal Furia, '36 Days’ is an official Indian adaptation of the Welsh drama '35 Diwrnod’, featuring Neha Sharma, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shruti Seth, and Sharib Hashmi.

Set against the backdrop of a serene suburban housing estate in Goa, the thriller takes viewers through a complex maze of lies, deceit, romance, and intrigue, as a mysterious woman shakes up the neighbourhood after entering the scene.

'36 Days’ is streaming on Sony LIV.

