Centre’s ceasefire decision disappointing: Karnataka Minister

Kalaburagi, May 12 (IANS) Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, IT and BT Minister Priyank Kharge said on Monday that while Indian soldiers have successfully destroyed terrorist hideouts, the Union government’s decision to announce a ceasefire has brought disappointment to both the armed forces and Indian citizens.

Speaking to media representatives in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge said: “Pakistan is not a country worthy of trust. Our soldiers have carried out targeted strikes and destroyed terrorist bases after attacks on our civilians. However, a ceasefire has now been declared. Who made this decision? Under what criteria was it made? What action will be taken if the ceasefire is violated? The government must call a session and present the facts before the country's people.”

He said that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between India and Pakistan, but now, due to the US’s intervention, it has been internationalised.

“Who is US President Donald Trump to announce a ceasefire? Have you seen the contents of his tweet? He used the term ‘common sense’ and tweeted as if advising India. Why are the Prime Minister, the External Affairs Minister, and the National Security Advisor silent about this? Why are they not explaining the ceasefire to the people?”

Kharge further criticised the government’s foreign policy, stating, “For foreign policy to be strong, it is not enough for the Prime Minister to simply embrace foreign leaders; there must be meaningful dialogue. The US has not condemned the terrorist act. Meanwhile, China and Turkey have expressed support for Pakistan.

He also said that on top of that, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has announced a loan to Pakistan.

“This means the Indian government has failed to persuade the international community not to support a country that sponsors terrorism. This raises concerns about the effectiveness of our foreign policy.”

He added that the Congress party has declared its support for the Union government in protecting national interests.

Referring to the recent terror attack, he questioned, “What happened to the terrorists behind the Pahalgam attack? Where are they now?”

He urged the Prime Minister to call a session of Parliament and present the facts regarding the terrorist attack and the ceasefire decision.

Expressing dissatisfaction with how the media is sensationalising war-related news, Kharge said: “There is more glorification of individuals than focus on the nation’s interests and factual information. Misinformation is being spread in the media. Participants in panel discussions and the BJP’s hired spokespersons are presenting false claims. Some even said that Karachi will be captured and that Pakistan will be split into four parts.”

Meanwhile, Kharge said he accepts responsibility for the poor SSLC (class 10) results in the district. He stated that a blueprint is being prepared to improve the quality of education, and discussions have already been held with two NGOs based in Bengaluru. The results of this initiative will be evident by March next year, he added.

In the recent Karnataka SSLC (class 10) exams, Kalaburagi district recorded the lowest pass percentage among all districts in the state, with a pass rate of 42.43 per cent.

