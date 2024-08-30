Centre partners Visa to skill 20,000 youth for tourism industry

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The government on Friday said it has signed a pact with global digital payments leader Visa for a three-year partnership, valued at up to $1 million, to skill 20,000 youth for the booming tourism industry.

The Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the company, a global leader in digital payments, for a three-year partnership valued at up to $1 million.

“India’s tourism industry has immense potential to drive economic growth and generate millions of jobs across the country. This partnership with Visa is a pivotal step towards realizing and unlocking that potential, equipping our youth with skills needed to thrive in the tourism sector and make India a premier global tourism destination,” said Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.

The move aim to train youth across 10 states, including Assam, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal to elevate the tourism service experience for tourists.

The ministry said that the programme will focus on essential roles within the domestic tourism industry, such as tour guides, customer service executives, naturalists, and paragliding tandem pilots.

“By empowering the youth of the country with skills to thrive in the tourism industry, we aim not only to elevate their employment prospects but also to improve the overall experience for tourists visiting India,” said Kelly Mahon Tullier, Vice Chair, Chief People and Corporate Affairs Officer at Visa.

The tourism sector is a significant contributor to India’s economy, accounting for over $231 billion in GDP and employing more than 42 million people in 2023.

As the post-pandemic travel landscape continues to grow, the NSDC-Visa initiative will ensure a skilled workforce to support India’s ambitions of becoming a global tourism hub, said the government.

Visa said it has taken strategic steps to strengthen India’s tourism landscape over the last few years.

