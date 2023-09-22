Centre notifies appointment of 7 permanent judges in Allahabad HC

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Centre on Friday issued notification regarding appointment of seven permanent judges in the Allahabad High Court, acting on the recommendations made by the CJI D.Y. Chandrachud-led Supreme Court collegium on September 14.

The President appointed Justices Umesh Chandra Sharma, Renu Agarwal, Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, Mayank Kumar Jain, Shiv Shanker Prasad, Gajendra Kumar, and Nalin Kumar Srivastava as permanent judges of the High Court from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri Justices (i) Umesh Chandra Sharma, (ii) Smt. Renu Agarwal, (iii) Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra, (iv) Mayank Kumar Jain, (v) Shiv Shanker Prasad, (vi) Gajendra Kumar, and (vii) Nalin Kumar Srivastava, Additional Judges of Allahabad High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,” said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended their appointment after the Collegium of the Allahabad High Court had unanimously forwarded its recommendation for these names on May 1.

The SC Collegium said that it consulted other Judges of the Supreme Court who were conversant with the affairs of the Allahabad High Court in terms of the Memorandum of Procedure.

"The Committee of two judges of the Supreme Court constituted by the Chief Justice of India in terms of the Resolution dated 26 October 2017 of the Supreme Court Collegium has assessed the judgments of the Additional Judges," it had noted.

It said that it had scrutinised the material placed on record including the opinion of the consultee-judges and the report of the Judgment Evaluation Committee to assess the merit and suitability of these Additional Judges for appointment as permanent judges of the Allahabad High Court.

The SC Collegium had said that these seven Additional Judges were fit and suitable for being appointed as permanent judges against the existing vacancies. "The Chief Minister and Governor of the State of Uttar Pradesh have concurred with the recommendation," said the statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

