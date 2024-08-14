Centre to launch National Pest Surveillance System on Aug 15

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the National Pest Surveillance System (NPSS) on Independence Day to offer timely and precise pest management advisories to farmers across the country, through this digital initiative which utilizes cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

"The system comprises a user-friendly mobile app and a web portal, ensuring accessibility for all farmers. By leveraging real-time data and advanced analytics, NPSS enables accurate pest identification, monitoring and management," according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday.

Farmers will greatly benefit from NPSS as it provides quick solutions to pest attacks and crop diseases, reducing crop losses and thus improving productivity. The system's comprehensive pest incidence data and automated advisories will empower farmers with actionable insights, helping them make informed decisions and take proactive measures to protect their crops, the statement explained.

The launch of NPSS marks a significant step forward in modernizing agriculture in India, enhancing food security, and supporting sustainable farming practices.

This initiative underscores the government's commitment to leveraging technology for the welfare of farmers and the advancement of the agricultural sector, the statement said.

For an enriched experience, a comprehensive field visit to the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa in the national capital was organised for farmers on Wednesday facilitating their direct interaction with scientists.

The farmers were guided through various clusters and blocks, including the Green House Ornamental Nursery, Vegetable cultivation under Drip irrigation, Mushroom Unit IFS-rainfed System, Nutrient Management Plot, Farm Machinery Workshop, Pearl Millet Block, Rice Block, Composting Unit and more at the campus in IARI –Pusa to connect farmers with the scientists.

The field visit aimed to provide the farmers with a first-hand understanding of cutting-edge technologies and sustainable farming methods for improving their agricultural practices, leading to better income opportunities, the statement added.

