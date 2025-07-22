Centre knows reason, should explain what changed: Cong on Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Congress on Tuesday said that only the Central government and Jagdeep Dhankhar know the real reason behind the latter's resignation from the post of Vice President of India and demanded an explanation from the government over the same.

Dhankhar, who served as the 14th Vice President of India since August 2022, stepped down on July 21 -- the very first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

His departure has not only surprised everyone but has also provided fresh ammunition to the Opposition, many of whom see the move as politically loaded.

Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge, told reporters, "We have nothing to do with the reasons behind it. The government knows. We have no intention to comment on it because it is their decision; whether to accept it or not is entirely up to the government. We have nothing to do with it."

His resignation, timed with the beginning of the Monsoon Session, has triggered speculation.

Congress MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi also questioned why the Centre did not issue any statement following the sudden resignation.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "I pray for the good health of the Vice President. However, the way this all happened makes it clear that the Centre did not have any idea about this. What all changed between the Centre and the Vice President? Yesterday, the Union Ministers did not attend the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, and today also, there is no statement from the Prime Minister."

"What changed in the relationship between the Centre and the Vice President that no coordination is being seen between the two. What will happen next? No one is clear about it. That is why we want an explanation from the government," he added.

On July 16, 2022, the BJP announced Dhankhar as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice President. In the Vice Presidential election held on August 6, 2022, Dhankhar defeated opposition candidate Margaret Alva with 528 out of 710 valid votes, securing 74.37 per cent -- the highest margin of victory since 1992.

As Vice President, Dhankhar also served as the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, where he presided over several key legislative sessions. Known for his strict adherence to parliamentary rules and no-nonsense approach, he was both respected and contested in equal measure across party lines.

Jagdeep Dhankhar, a seasoned politician and constitutional expert, was seen by many as a firm yet fair presiding officer of the Rajya Sabha.

