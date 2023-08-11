'Centre involved in Manipur violence', claims Assam Trinamool leader

Guwahati, August 11 (IANS) The Assam chapter of Trinamool Congress on Friday alleged that the Central government has an involvement in the unrest that broke in Manipur more than three months ago.

The party’s national spokesperson and Assam unit President Ripun Bora told reporters here: “The dubious role of Assam Rifles in handling the situation in Manipur since May 3 has been substantiated by various video footage. There have been allegations of clash between Manipur Police and Assam Rifles, which comes under the Union Home Ministry, and is responsible for maintaining the law-and-order situation in the state.”

He also claimed that Manipur Police have registered an FIR accusing the Assam Rifles of preventing the police from doing their duty, including blocking their way with armoured vehicles, which allegedly allowed Kuki militants suspected of killing Meiteis to escape.

Bora also questioned the behaviour of BJP MPs during the Narendra Modi's speech in the Parliament, during which the Prime Minister referred to Manipur.

“The Prime Minister gave a more than two-hour long speech; however, he spoke on Manipur only for two minutes. Also, the BJP MPs were laughing and clapping when the Modi was speaking on Manipur,” the Trinamool leader said.

According to Bora, this has busted the BJP’s fake concerns about Manipur.

